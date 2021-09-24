‘The Hughes House’ in the Channel 8 parking lot once owned by eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are starting to dig into our own history here at Channel 8. Our station was once owned by eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes and there is a building in our parking lot that we call “The Hughes House, where he stayed in the 1950s.

The green bungalow was once part of a hotel. It has bathrooms, bedrooms, a kitchen and a dining room with a big table.

It has stood in this spot since the 50s.

Hughes fell in love with Las Vegas and leased it during that decade.

At the time, it was adjacent to the Desert Inn Hotel and stood on the grounds of what was called the Sun Villa Motel, and later the Blair House Motel.

Neither of those are here anymore, but this house is still standing tall.

The bungalow even made it to the big screen, appearing in the classic Las Vegas mobster flick Casino.

That movie tells the story of Las Vegas mobsters Lefty Rosenthal and Tony Spilotro – which is played by Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci.

In the movie, it was used as the home of the character portrayed by James Woods. It is seen when Sharon Stone’s character runs off to LA with him.

Hughes was a well-known movie lover and movie maker himself.

Inside the house are classic Hughes items like an old rotary phone and some classic aviation photos of Hughes on the wall.

Hughes bought Channel 8 in the 70s after he was staying in this bungalow, but there is a ton of interesting stories about the house that we will share with you over the next few months.