The FCC received more than 1,300 complaints about J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year the Super Bowl draws millions of people to their TVs to see who will reign supreme for the final NFL game of the season. But football isn’t the only thing on viewers’ minds. A lot of people tune in for the commercials and, of course, for the Super Bowl halftime show.

This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined Super Bowl LIV’s match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But their sexy, hot, and remarkable performance did not come without scrutiny.

According to CNN, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received 1,312 complaints from viewers who had something to say about the halftime show featuring pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced, and made some sexually suggestive gestures.

According to CNN, some of the complaints, which were sent to CNN by FCC officials and first obtained by WFAA, came from parents who felt their children were exposed to a “porno show.” It turns out some adults thought the show encouraged sex trafficking.

To read some of the complaints, go here.