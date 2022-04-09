(iSeeCars) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.

The newest iSeeCars study of 1.2 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 9.9 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Alabama Ford Bronco 27.1% $10,347 Alaska Ford F-150 17.5% $8,774 Arizona Porsche Macan 24.5% $14,025 Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,880 California Jeep Wrangler 26.7% $8,793 Colorado Jeep Wrangler 31.2% $10,321 Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 32.0% $10,277 Delaware Jeep Gladiator 23.6% $10,110 Florida Cadillac CT4-V 26.8% $15,821 Georgia Jeep Wrangler 28.6% $9,242 Hawaii Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.9% $10,391 Idaho Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.3% $11,248 Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,480 Indiana Jeep Wrangler 27.3% $9,376 Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 23.0% $9,759 Kansas Ford Bronco 23.6% $8,873 Kentucky Chevrolet Corvette 24.1% $16,006 Louisiana Jeep Wrangler 25.4% $8,546 Maine Jeep Gladiator 20.8% $8,960 Maryland Ford Maverick 29.2% $7,129 Massachusetts Ford Maverick 31.5% $7,091 Michigan Jeep Gladiator 29.6% $12,212 Minnesota Jeep Wrangler 25.3% $8,706 Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,746 Missouri Jeep Wrangler 28.9% $9,581 Montana Ford Bronco 28.6% $10,285 Nebraska Ford Bronco 24.1% $8,962 Nevada Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.8% $11,859 New Hampshire Jeep Wrangler 23.7% $7,721 New Jersey Ford Maverick 34.0% $7,549 New Mexico Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.0% $11,420 New York Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $8,870 North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.7% $8,500 North Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 20.2% $8,954 Ohio Lexus RX 450h 28.8% $14,075 Oklahoma Ford Bronco 27.8% $10,518 Oregon Jeep Wrangler 28.8% $9,563 Pennsylvania Ford Maverick 34.7% $7,843 Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6% $10,054 South Carolina Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $9,829 South Dakota Jeep Gladiator 26.1% $10,746 Tennessee Jeep Wrangler 28.0% $9,193 Texas Genesis GV70 30.2% $13,197 Utah Ford Bronco 25.1% $9,357 Vermont Jeep Gladiator 24.9% $10,609 Virginia Ford Maverick 34.1% $7,554 Washington Ford Maverick 30.8% $7,779 West Virginia Ford Bronco 23.9% $9,068 Wisconsin Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $10,159 Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 23.3% $10,613

The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV is the vehicle with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 15. Its four-door variant, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, earns the distinction in the second-most number of states with nine.

Jeep vehicles account for the highest marked-up vehicle in 30 states.

The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, which is priced 34.7 percent above MSRP in Pennsylvania.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.2 million new cars listed for sale between February 1 and March 25, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.

