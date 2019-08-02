Texas officer accidentally kills woman while shooting at dog

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a patrol officer accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog that was charging at him.

The officer and other emergency workers were responded Thursday to a welfare check in the Dallas suburb of Arlington concerning a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area near a commercial district.

Authorities say the barking dog ran toward the officer as he was calling the woman. The officer began backing away, then drew his weapon and fired at the dog as it continued to charge.

The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police believe the dog belonged to the woman. The animal survived.

Investigators are reviewing body camera footage of the shooting.