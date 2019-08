FORT WORTH, Texas (KLAS) – This is one hilarious punishment for losing fantasy football.

A massive billboard featuring Eric B. overlooks the roadway stating, “I suck at Fantasy Football. Last place LOSER 2018.” It also implores passerby to send advice.

CBS 11 spoke with Eric B. who said no one thinks they’ll be “that guy.” He also revealed he had to design it as part of his punishment.

Hopefully, this year will be a bit better for Eric. Good luck!