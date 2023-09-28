LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to drive an electric car, Clark County will give residents that opportunity during National Drive Electric Week.

The week is set aside nationwide to raise awareness about electric and hybrid vehicles and answer residents’ questions about going electric.

Las Vegas valley residents are invited to test drive an electric vehicle and get questions answered on Saturday, Sept. 30, at an event hosted by Clark County. (KLAS)

The week is recognized from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the county is hosting the test drive event at a Clark County building at 4701 W. Russell Road. It starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m.

Residents will be able to see the newest electric vehicles, talk to manufacturers and test-drive many of the models. The event also includes food, presentations, and prizes. You can find more details at this link.