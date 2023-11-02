LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Tesla Supercharger station has been activated at a west Henderson resort, the resort announced Thursday.

M Resort Spa Casino will host the Supercharger station, which features 24 chargers. The location is in the southeast guest parking lot near the main hotel entrance.

“This new offering will provide a convenient way for Tesla drivers to stay charged and will help with both local and long-distance travel for our guests,” said Hussain Mahrous, VP and general manager of M Resort.

The new station will be Henderson’s second, with the other located at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino on Boulder Highway.

According to a report from Experian Information Solutions, as of Dec. 2022, there are more than 32,950 electric vehicles registered in Nevada, a notable increase from 2021, when the number was nearly half that, at 17,400.