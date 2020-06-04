Temporary backpack ban at protests passed in Las Vegas, Clark County delays vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As people gather to peacefully protest, there are certain items no longer allowed in the City of Las Vegas while protesting. City Council unanimously passed a proposal temporarily prohibiting large bags, carts, and strollers at public gatherings. The temporary ban on items will end on July 31.

A ban, other local governments considered as well. Here is a list of the items temporarily not allowed while demonstrating in the City of Las Vegas.

The ban includes backpacks, large purses, fanny packs, strollers, or any vehicles propelled by humans like a bike or scooter.

Clark County Commissioners also considered a similar proposal during an emergency meeting today. Commissioners decided to delay a vote until June 16 after hearing a variety of concerns.

Many claim the ban disregards people wanting to carry food, water, and medical supplies in bags. Speakers at the meeting said it infringes upon their first amendment right to peacefully assemble. While commissioners want to continue talks, groups like the American Civil Liberties Union must now address the City Council’s decision.

“We are now scrambling to try to help people understand what going to a protest tonight might look like and what type of enforcement might happen,” said Niki Levy, ACLU.

The ACLU is also exploring legal options regarding the city of Las Vegas’ ordinance and how it passed.

Violators can be cited for a misdemeanor, spend up to six months in jail or pay a 1,000 dollar fine.

The City of North Las Vegas is also considering a similar ban on backpacks and large items at the moment.

8 News Now asked if you agree with the new ordinance and 80 percent say yes and 20 percent say no. You can still vote on our 8 News Now Facebook page.