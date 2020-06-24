TELE-TOWN HALL AT 3 PM: New legislation to make healthcare more affordable

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford will host a tele-town hall on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, a legislative package that will provide relief by making health care and prescription drugs more affordable.

Join ME, @YvannaCancela, and representatives from @NVHealthLink, Nevada Medicaid, and FirstMed for a tele-town hall TODAY on the #PatientProtection and #AffordableCare Enhancement Act at 3 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/7e9x0CXnvs — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) June 24, 2020

The legislation also expands access to health care, strengthens protections for people with pre-existing conditions, reduces racial and ethnic health coverage disparities, and reverses the Trump Administration’s harmful actions to sabotage the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“While we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevadans need to know that their health care is protected and that the costs of their prescription drugs will no longer increase exponentially and prohibitively,” Congressman Horsford said.

“Today, I will let my constituents know exactly how I plan to safeguard their health care, both during this pandemic and beyond,” added Horsford.

The Congressman will be joined by State Senator Yvanna Cancela, Janel Davis of NV Health Links, Suzanne Berman of Nevada’s State Director for Medicaid, and Angela Quinn of FirstMed.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act makes health care more affordable by lowering health insurance premiums with strengthened and expanded affordability assistance. Specifically, the legislation expands eligibility for premium tax credits beyond 400 percent of the federal poverty line and increases the size of tax credits for all income brackets.

The legislation creates a national reinsurance program to help cover the costs of consumers with expensive medical conditions, which helps lower premiums and provides funds to states to help lower deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for everyone.

It also offers funding to states to establish their own State-Based Marketplaces, which oftentimes have lower premiums.

The legislation also makes prescription drugs more affordable by empowering Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and making those prices available to Americans with private health insurance. It will stop drug companies from ripping off Americans and charging them more than other countries for the same drugs.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that drugs subject to negotiation will see price reductions of up to 55 percent.