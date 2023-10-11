LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teenagers indicted on charges of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist and posting the video online are due to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning.

Andreas Probst died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Taylor Probst)

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are facing several felony charges including murder for a crime spree on Aug. 14, 2023, that left 64-year-old cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst dead. The retired police chief from California, who was riding a bicycle in a marked lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway, was allegedly hit from behind by the teens in a stolen car. Las Vegas Metropolitan police later identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger who recorded the crash.

About an hour before Probst was struck, the teens allegedly attempted to hit a 72-year-old bicyclist, who was not injured. In the hours following Probst’s death, the teens are accused of stealing two more cars.

8 News Now Investigators obtained documents that revealed police were able to connect the two teenagers to the deadly hit-and-run when the video circulated around some high schools following Probst’s death.

Currently, the teens are being held without bail which could be discussed at today’s appearance.