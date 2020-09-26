Teen girl arrested after parent finds gun in her room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen was arrested after she was found in possession of a firearm by her one of her parents. According to police, the parent was concerned about the teen’s behavior, so they went through the 15-year-old girl’s belongs, and that is when the gun was found in her bedroom.

The girl’s family and police do not know where the gun came from, and it appeared that the teen had little knowledge about the function of firearms. Metro said this was “no doubt a potential tragedy that was avoided.”

Metro said the parent is to be commended for not only checking their child’s room but also having the courage to call the police.

Police said, some parents may not feel comfortable going through your child’s things, but its always better to know.

“You don’t know what you don’t know.”