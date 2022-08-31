LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning continues across Clark County on Wednesday afternoon.

Heat alerts have expanded to include portions of central and northern Nevada along with areas in California.

The excessive heat warning across Southern Nevada is expected to continue through to Sunday at 8 p.m. but could be extended into next week as well.

Wednesday evening forecast

Tonight it will be another warm evening across Southern Nevada with a possible record warm low of 87 degrees.

Extended forecast

Temperatures are expected to hit 87 degrees by Thursday morning but then top off at 109 degrees by the afternoon.

Looking ahead at the extended forecast there is no break in the extreme heat as the dome of high pressure dominates the region into the weekend.

Record warm low temperatures will be broken and highs will either be tied or broken in some areas this week.

The excessive heat is expected to continue through Labor Day and into midweek.