Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, September 7th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended until 9PM Wednesday as near record heat is still in the forecast through Thursday. We TIED the record high of 108 that was set back in 1977. More heat is on the way as high pressure settles in to the north bringing near record heat for a few days. We’ll see the high start migrating east tomorrow and beyond and then see number drop away from the excessive heat territory late week into the weekend. Temps will still remain a few degrees above normal next week as the monsoon could be gone until next year.

