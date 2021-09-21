Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 21st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: What a glorious start to the day with morning lows near 65. We haven’t seen these numbers in the morning since mid-June. The first day of fall will be hotter as high pressure migrates through the region again. We don’t expect record temps in record territory, but we’ll be a few degrees above normal for now. We’ll see the temps drop again by Thursday with an approaching trough from the NW that will also kick up our winds to breezy again. The chances for showers late weekend are now diminishing even more according to the latest updates. It looks like NASCAR weekend will remain dry and warm.