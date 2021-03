LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- March 5 marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 in Nevada. Twelve months later, coronavirus has infected nearly 300,000 Nevadans, and 5,000 have died.

“A dangerous virus is spreading rapidly in China,” 8 News Now anchor Denise Valdez said during a newscast in late January 2020. COVID-19, which was believed to have been spread at a wet market in Wuhan, China, had killed dozens in the Asian country, as U.S. officials feared it would reach the West.