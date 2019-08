LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- He loves me; he loves me not: That is the big question, one woman probably has for her ex-fiancée who called off their wedding after she almost accidentally killed his dog.

The 28-year-old man explained the situation in a post on Reddit while asking readers, "Am I The A**hole?" In the post, the man who has wisely chosen to stay anonymous wrote that he and his fiancée had been together for four years, and engaged for about six months, but he had his dog, a seven-year-old lab mix that he described as "the greatest dog in existence," longer.