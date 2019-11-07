Study: Home assistants can be controlled by lasers

Amazon.com Inc. Echo Plus devices stand on display during an unveiling event at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Amazon.com Inc. defended the privacy features of its Alexa digital assistant — and introduced some new tools to reassure users — following months of debate about the practices of the technology giant and its largest competitors. Photographer: Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CNN) — A group of scientists say they were able to command smart speakers and other gadgets to start recording using a laser. The work was done by researchers at the University of Michigan and at Japan’s University of Electro-Communications.

They say they could command virtual helpers like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant silently and from hundreds of feet away, as long as they had a line of sight to the smart gadget.

Usually you have to talk to voice assistants to get them to do what you want, but the researchers say they were able to make the devices do anything from opening a smart garage door to buying stuff on amazon, using just a few hundred dollars’ worth of electronics.

You can check out the research by clicking HERE.

Spokespeople for Google and Amazon said their companies are reviewing the research. Apple declined to comment.