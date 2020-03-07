Nintendo Playstation sells for $360K at auction

(CNN) — It never went to market and is one of the last known copies. And it just sold for a big price at auction.

A Nintendo PlayStation video game console fetched $360,000.

The buyer — Greg McLemore — is a video game collector and founder of pets.com and toys.com. He says aside from the purchase of a home, it’s “the single most expensive thing” he’s ever bought.

Nintendo PlayStation came from an eventual failed 1991 partnership between Sony and Nintendo. The console is believed to be the only prototype remaining from it.

200 units were produced before the deal fell through. An auction official said the other 199 were allegedly destroyed.

Sony went on to make its own video game consoles, releasing PlayStation in 1994.