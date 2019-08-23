New Apple credit card may not be very durable

NEW YORK (CNN Business) — It’s a credit card that needs a little more TLC than other cards. Apple’s new titanium credit card is not the most durable card out there.

Apple is now warning users that some fabrics, such as leather or denim, could cause permanent discoloration to the card.

Apple is also advising against putting the card in a wallet slot that has another card already in it. That’s to prevent scratching. Along the same lines, the company says to not carry your card in a pocket or bag with loose change or keys.

The card became available to all US customers on Tuesday and runs on Mastercard’s network. It is only available to iPhone users and is built into the Apple Wallet app.

If you do sign up for the card, Apple recommends putting it in a wallet, pocket or bag made of “soft materials.” Apple also suggests cleaning the titanium card by wiping it with a microfiber cloth that has been moistened with isopropyl alcohol.