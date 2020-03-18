Microsoft, Sony set to launch new gaming consoles during holiday season

(CNN) — Microsoft is backpedaling on a leak that went out on its website Wednesday. For a short time, the company’s site indicated its upcoming Xbox Series X console would launch on Thanksgiving. Microsoft says that was a mistake.

The company is not committing to a specific release date for its next generation console but confirms it will launch some time during the holiday season.

The newest X-box was supposed to be shown off this week at the game developers conference in San Francisco. That event was postponed due to COVID-19.

Sony is also planning to launch its PlayStation five in a similarly non-committal window of this year’s “holiday season.”

Gamers have just a few months left to save up. Neither company has released a price, but experts believe the video game machines will cost about $500.