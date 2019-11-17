Google to unveil “Stadia” gaming service

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: The new Google Stadia gaming system controller is displayed during a Google launch event on October 15, 2019 in New York City. Google’s Stadia game streaming service will launch on November 19th. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CNN) — Google is launching a new gaming service this week. The tech company on Tuesday will unveil “Stadia” in 14 countries.

It’s a service for streaming and playing games without needing to own a hard copy or even a console.

Google will be competing with a daunting list of rivals in the industry who are betting the future of video games lies in the Cloud rather than just physical hardware. Microsoft is currently testing its Project xCloud service and Amazon is rumored to be working on its own Cloud gaming service as well.