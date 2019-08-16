Teachers’ union rejects CCSD’s proposal; district has until August 22 to provide new offer 

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School Board are still at odds when it comes to reaching an agreement that will prevent teachers from striking.

The CCEA sent the following statement:

“You recently received an email from CCSD outlining their proposal for the contract re-opener with CCEA for economic issues. CCEA’s negotiation team has already told CCSD that this offer is unacceptable for the following reasons:



*The offer fails to pay for the column movement to thousands of educators.

*The 3 percent, 2 percent step, and health insurance money was provided by the Legislature and is guaranteed that employees will receive it. Let us be clear- regardless of when this negotiation is settled educators will receive that money and with retro pay.

*Furthermore, CCSD has failed to address the current step freeze that all educators were on this past school year.

*Nor has CCSD addressed the reduction in salaries due to the PERs cost of .625 percent. CCEA gave CCSD until August 22, 2019 to provide a new offer that meets what our membership needs [are]. CCSD has offered nothing to educators. The money on the table is the result of the Governor and Speaker Frierson’s leadership and through the efforts of thousands of educators. We are extremely disappointed in Superintendent Jara. He has turned his backs on educators who advocated relentlessly during the Legislative Session for more funds for our schools. He has turned his back on over 18,800 educators who day in and day out have committed time and resources to improve their practice while working under extreme conditions of large class sizes with less resources to educate over 320,000 students. CCEA’s Executive Board is meeting this weekend to discuss the next steps in calling for a strike. All parents will be given ample notice in advance.”

The teachers’ union and the district had a closed-door meeting to negotiate specific requests by the CCEA, including a 3 percent salary bump. The union remains adamant that if the Clark County School District doesn’t agree to the demands, the CCEA may strike this school year.

The union says it is not budging on the following demands: