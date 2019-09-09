Teacher gives birth on sidewalk in front of school

DENVER — A Denver teacher gave birth two weeks early — on the sidewalk outside her school building.

“And then all of a sudden it was just so much pressure and pain. I was like, I think she’s coming now,” said Lindsay Agbalokwu, teacher.

The sixth grade English teacher at DST conservatory knows how to handle pressure. But she never thought she’d be delivering her second child on the sidewalk outside her school.

“OK, I guess this is happening and so the dean’s on one side, principals on the other side. Marissa is kind of behind means she’s the seventh grade teacher,” she said.

Her friend, seventh grade teacher Marissa Cast, put down a sleeping bag and took the pictures as the principal Natalie Lewis and Dean Chris Earls got ready. At the last minute, firefighter’s stepped in to finish the speed delivery.

Little Zara just couldn’t wait to come into this world.