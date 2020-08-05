Teacher discounts available at Goodwill stores across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As teachers prepare for the start of the year, whether with a virtual or hybrid model, Goodwill of Southern Nevada wants to help.

Every day of the week, teachers will receive a 10% discount at all Goodwill retail stores across the Las Vegas valley. On Wednesdays, teachers receive a 20% discount on all items.

Goodwill Thrift Stores feature a weekly color tag or tags sale promotion. They call it the ‘color tag of the week’. Educators receive an additional 50% discount if they shop for those tags.

Monday through Friday the color tag of the week is 50% off, and Saturday the color tags of the week are only $1 per item. From August 2 – 8 the promotional color tag is grey.

To see what the “color of the week” is next week, please visit Goodwill.Vegas.

To apply the discount at the store, teachers must show their teacher ID and be a VIP member with Goodwill, which can be done at checkout.