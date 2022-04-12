LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18 and if you haven’t filed yet, there are some things you should know.

Janelle King, the district manager at Jackson Hewitt, said people shouldn’t panic. However, if you need to have someone do your taxes, you need to make an appointment as soon as possible to avoid any delays or penalties.

King said it’s important for Nevadans to remember that cash tips and self-employment earnings are taxable income and must be reported. She added a tax preparer can give you a list of the information you will need to provide for your tax return.

While IRS scams are usually more prevalent at the beginning of tax season, some may still be happening. King said the IRS only contacts people by mail and will not call you. She said if you receive a call from the IRS, it’s likely a scam.