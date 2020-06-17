Target raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Target employees will be getting paid a higher minimum wage starting July 5, following through on a promise the company made two years ago to do this before the end of 2020.

The company began paying employees an extra $2 an hour for hazard pay in March when the pandemic became widespread. Employees who are normally paid a starting wage of $13 an hour will get keep the extra $2 permanently due to this change. Employees will also get a one-time bonus of $200 at the end of July for their services during the pandemic, according to the company.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The company is also offering free access to health care through virtual doctor visits whether or not the employee is on the company health insurance plan. It is also extending the 30-day paid leave to vulnerable employees susceptible to the virus. Also being offered, free counseling sessions for employees who may be struggling with the strains of COVID-19 and social unrest.