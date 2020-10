PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was hurt after a Las Vegas valley Target was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak. It happened at the Target on West Charleston Boulevard at around 3:26 p.m.

Officials say the gas leak happened in the storage area of the store after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment.

NATURAL GAS LEAK 3:26PM. TARGET 8750 W Charleston Bl. gas leak in storage area of store after gas line hit by equipment, store evac’d, @SWGas enroute, situation under control, no injuries, crews on stand- by until @SWGas arrives. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 25, 2020

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and is monitoring the situation. Crews are on standby until SW Gas workers arrive at the scene.