LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re in the mood for good food and music, you may want to stop by the annual Tamales and Mariachi Festival. The City of Las Vegas is hosting the free event which will have an abundance of tamale varieties from all over Latin America.

The festival will also feature five different mariachi bands including the three-time Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos. The festival takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Historic Fifth Street School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 401 S. 4th Street, near Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Roads in the area will be closed but parking will be available in the City Centre covered parking garage which is accessible from Third Street/Clark Avenue. 4th Street will be closed for the festival and there will be other closures in the area for another event. Parking is also available at 500 S. Main Street.