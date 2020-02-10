Tahoe ski resorts reach gondola deal with conservationists

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Conservationists at Lake Tahoe have agreed to drop a lawsuit challenging plans to build a 2.2-mile-long gondola connecting two ski resorts in exchange for neighboring land purchases and other wildlife protection measures.

A wilderness protection group reached the agreement with Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. It was finalized this week as part of the Forest Service’s final approval of the gondola that will skirt federally protected wilderness home to an endangered frog.

As part of the settlement, the resorts agreed to contribute about $500,000 over the next decade toward land purchases and other protection efforts.