Taco Bell enters the chicken fray with new delicious item

(CNN) — Taco Bell is stepping into the chicken sandwich fray, but not exactly with a chicken sandwich.

The fast food chain announced it is currently testing out crispy tortilla chicken. Its chicken strips are breaded with jalapeño buttermilk and tortilla chips.

Taco Bell says you can get them stand alone or in a flour tortilla, which would be their version of a chicken sandwich.

The chain is rolling out the crispy tortilla chicken in Houston and Dayton, Ohio, to start. They hope to expand the menu item to nationwide locations next year.

