(NewsNation Now/NEXSTAR) — Taco Bell is bringing back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

For a limited time, the cheesy, chip-inspired menu item is officially on participating Taco Bell menus nationwide, according to Chewboom.

The fan-favorite features a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco shell with a soft piece of flatbread wrapped around it. A layer of cheese is melted between the two. Inside the taco shell, there’s seasoned beef, spicy ranch sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese and Taco Bell’s signature three-cheese blend.

The Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch won’t be on the menu forever, but even after it’s gone, customers can visit their local Taco Bell and customize an order to recreate old favorites.

A petition started two years ago, after the item fell off Taco Bell’s menu, garnered nearly 300 signatures.

When it comes to a reinstatement of discontinued Taco Bell items, however, there is one whose following likely trumps all others: the Mexican Pizza.

In 2020, Mexican Pizza fans went nuts on social media following the announcement that one of their favorites was on its way out. According to Taco Bell, the pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.

That didn’t stop more than 168,000 people from backing a petition to save the Taco Bell pie. So loud was the outcry that rival chain Del Taco spotted an opening and tried to lure in Taco Bell patrons with its pizza-shaped Crunchtada.