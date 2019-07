LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two new cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Clark County, bringing the year’s total to eight.

Six of the eight West Nile cases reported to the Southern Nevada Health District involved the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both new cases are the neuroinvasive form. One individual is a female over the age of 50, and the other is a male under the age of 50.