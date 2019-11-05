Sweets in Space: International Space Station receives special delivery

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (KLAS) — The International Space Station received a special delivery today, and it was delicious!

The crew was gifted with a one-of-a-kind oven to bake cookies in space. It’s equipped with holders to keep the cookie dough from floating off the tray.

DoubleTree by Hilton provided the dough, celebrating with a fun Tweet on Saturday. Hilton dubbed it “one giant leap for DoubleTree” on the company website, and boasted, “we’re embarking on a mission to make our signature, warm DoubleTree cookie the first food baked fresh in outer space.”

Houston we have a cookie. Now serving warm welcomes in space. Follow the adventure with #CookiesinSpace pic.twitter.com/U5OzwQhJUH — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) November 2, 2019

Just in case those don’t turn out, the crew was also gifted some pre-baked cookies.