Sweets in Space: International Space Station receives special delivery

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (KLAS) — The International Space Station received a special delivery today, and it was delicious!
The crew was gifted with a one-of-a-kind oven to bake cookies in space. It’s equipped with holders to keep the cookie dough from floating off the tray.
DoubleTree by Hilton provided the dough, celebrating with a fun Tweet on Saturday. Hilton dubbed it “one giant leap for DoubleTree” on the company website, and boasted, “we’re embarking on a mission to make our signature, warm DoubleTree cookie the first food baked fresh in outer space.”
Just in case those don’t turn out, the crew was also gifted some pre-baked cookies.