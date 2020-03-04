SWEET STORY: Police officer steps in to take girl to father/daughter dance

(CBS) — A little girl celebrated one of the biggest nights of the year with her hero.

Eight-year-old Avey Cox’s father passed away in Janauary and didn’t have anyone to go with her to the father-daughter dance.

A police officer heard her story and volunteered to be her date for the dance.

“She was sitting at the lunch table and I walked up and said, hey, did you talk to your mom and she said ‘yeah.’ And I’m like would you like to be my date for the daddy daughter dance and so she’s like ‘yes’ and I was relieved,” said Officer Nick Harvey.

Avey picked out the perfect dress for the dance and Officer Nick Harvey showed up in his police cruiser and posed for pictures. Another officer ordered a limo to take a group of girls and their dates to the dance.

Avey said her favorite part of the night was dancing with the officer. Apparently, Avey was so impressed with her date she is now thinking of becoming a police officer.