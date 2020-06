(CNN) — Music can play an important role in difficult times. A German pianist is bringing music to those protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Davide Martello drove 12 hours from Oklahoma city to put a piano at the memorial site. The unexpected gesture has brought the community together.

“I am from Germany and everybody’s telling me how awful the pictures are,” Martello said. “I just want to do something. Music is the perfect medium to restore peace.”