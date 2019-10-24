SWEET MOMENT: Sanitation worker’s friendship with elderly woman

INDEPENDENCE — Eighty-eight-year-old Opal Zucca had a bad fall, hitting her head, in January when she was bringing her garbage can up her driveway. Zucca also suffers from dementia.

Missouri sanitation worker Billy Shelby witnessed the fall and stayed with her until an ambulance came. Ever since then, Shelby makes sure to bring Zucca’s trash can up to her house. Check out this sweet moment between two friends caught on a doorbell camera.

Shelby said he always tries to make Opal smile and she always greets him with a hug.