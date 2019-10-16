Suspects of killing missing woman appear in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The suspects accused of killing a Valley missing woman appeared in court today. Christopher Prestipino, 45 and Lisa Mort, 31, were charged Tuesday.

While cameras were not allowed in Prestipino’s court appearance, prosecutors expressed that Prestipino was a flight risk, he was asked to turn in his passport and did not set bail for him.

Metro Police arrested Prestipino and Mort after a woman’s body was found Oct. 8, in concrete and wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, on July 18 detectives from the Missing Persons Unit received a tip from an anonymous caller that led them to Prestipino who they believe murdered the victim inside his home.

It was also discovered that Prestipino had some help and arrested Lisa Mort, 31, who they believe knew of the murder.

Christopher Prestipino was charged with open murder, kidnapping in the first degree resulting substantial bodily harm and conspiracy murder, while, Lisa Mort was charged with harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

Prestipino is set to return to court Wednesday while Mort is set to have a status hearing next week.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of her death is pending the release Clark County Coroner’s Office.