LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested two suspects in connection with a strongarm robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker.

Larry Taylor, 22, was arrested on Aug. 25 and booked in the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges robbery involving a vulnerable person, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Metro detectives.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was also arrested in connection to the robbery, detectives said. He has been booked in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, and faces the same charges as Taylor.

According to Metro police, the pair followed a 90-year-old man in a walker out of a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road. The two then proceeded to throw the elderly man on the ground before stealing his money, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 24.