Suspected car thief shot, wounded by Metro officer

A suspected car thief is hospitalized after being shot and wounded by a Las Vegas Metro police officer late-Wednesday night.

.@LVMPD say at least one officer shot a suspected car thief overnight near Desert Inn & Sandhill. LIVE from the scene still blocked off by police, on @8NewsNow Good Day #8NN pic.twitter.com/Nkysyakdtf — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) July 18, 2019

According to Metro Captain Kelly McMahill, officers were called to the 7800 block of Sea Horn Court to investigate a burglary and stolen pickup truck around 8:30 p.m. Police were immediately able to track the stolen truck.

Officers found the truck on the other side of town in the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, near Desert Inn and Sandhill. As officers moved in, they said the suspect put the truck into reverse and got out of the vehicle with a gun. One officer opened fire, hitting the suspect at least once in the torso.

The suspect was rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive. A second suspect was arrested at the scene. Captain McMahill said officers recovered a gun near the pickup truck.

Police did not immediately identify the name of the suspect or the officer who opened fire. Metro is expected to release additional details of the shooting within 72 hours.