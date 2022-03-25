LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they have taken a person into custody in the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

The person’s name had not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they impounded a pickup truck possibly involved in Irion’s kidnapping.

Irion has not been located. She was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley.

Fernley is in Lyon County, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Detectives searching for a missing Nevada 18-year-old are focusing their search on a truck possibly used to kidnap her. (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Officials with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said video surveillance shows a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance.

The man is then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving. Naomi was in the passenger seat at the time, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 702-463-6600 or Secret Witness of Northern Nevada at 775-322-4900.