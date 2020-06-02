Suspect of shooting officer is identified and arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has identified the suspect of shooting at Officer Shay Mikalonison June 1, 2020. Detectives say they found 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego using video surveillance.

Samaniego is accused of firing a handgun at officers as he walked down the street on Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m. with a group of rioters who were throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

As officers were arresting a person, a gunshot was fired from across the street striking Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis where he is currently in critical condition.

Metro detectives tracked Samaniego to a motel located across the street from the shooting. SWAT officers were called and took Samaniego into custody and booked him at the Clark County Detention Center under one count of Attempted Murder on a police officer and two counts of Unlawful Discharging of a Firearm.

Police is asking anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet visiting: www.crimestoppersofnv.com.