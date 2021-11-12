Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Red Rock identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in yesterday’s officer-involved shooting at Red Rock has been identified as 29-year-old Erik Keith Legried.

NHP said when they found the man, he rammed “multiple law enforcement vehicles.”

Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement fired shots and injured Legried at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place in the parking lot at the visitor’s center so the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon was closed for the rest of the day.

First responders transported Legried to UMC Trauma where he was placed under arrest. There is no word on how many times he was shot, where he was shot, or his exact condition.

According to court records, Legried is facing the following felony charges:

Battery with the use of a deadly weapon – the victim is a first responder, 3 counts

Resist pub off, w/DW not firearm, 3 counts

Damage/destroy state prop, $5K+, 2 counts

Legried is scheduled for his initial court appearance Friday at 1:30 p.m.