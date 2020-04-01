Suspect in killing of NHP sergeant due in court Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant last week is due in court Wednesday.

NHP said Sergeant Ben Jenkins was shot in White Pine County Friday when he stopped to assist a 65-year-old motorist named John Dabritz. The shooting happened on US 93 near Ely.

NHP says Jenkins dedicated his life to serving. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.

A GoFundMe has started on behalf of Sergeant Jenkins’ family. To donate, CLICK HERE. As of Wednesday morning, the fund has raised around $15,000.

You can also find more information about donating to the Injured Police Officers Fund by CLICKING HERE.

Bank accounts have also been set up to donate. The Wells Fargo account number is 5906636682, and the Nevada State Bank account number is 5795937738.