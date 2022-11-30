LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody.

Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sherrif’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO.

Ryan Sanders (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

His juvenile son has been located and is in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office, and is currently being turned over to the Division of Child Family Services.

Sanders is accused of attempted murder and kidnapping of an elderly Pahrump woman.

According to NCSO, Sanders burglarized and attacked the elderly woman in her home on Enchanted Mesa Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

An accomplice of Sanders, 31-year-old Richard Duncan, was arrested in Pahrump on Nov. 26. Duncan is accused of aiding Sanders in the initial crime.

(Left to Right) Ryan Sanders and Richard Duncan are accused of attempted murder, and kidnapping case. (Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, the woman was subjected to “repeated brutal attacks” prior to being left unconscious in a vacant lot on Mailbou Avenue. When the woman regained consciousness, she went to a neighboring home, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

As of Wednesday night, Sanders was en route to the Nye County Detention Center.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the US Marshalls office.

More information regarding the apprehension is expected to be released on Thursday.