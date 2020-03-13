Suspect in daughter’s death pleads guilty in separate case

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A man’s guilty plea in Las Vegas to felony child sex charges will send him to state prison ahead of any prosecution in Illinois in the death of his 6-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a garage in a St. Louis suburb.

A prosecutor said Thursday that Jason Scott Quate faces 28 years to life when he is sentenced in June. He pleaded guilty last week to sexual assault with a minor and child lewdness. Quate was arrested in June 2017, after his wife told Las Vegas police he killed their youngest daughter in Bellville, Illinois, then forced her into prostitution in Nevada and sexually abused their girls, ages 12 and 13.