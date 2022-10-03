LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.

Tony Danh, 37, was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in San Diego County by the Criminal Apprehension Team. Danh was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, according to police.

On August 19, LVMPD was dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle that was reported in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle with a foul odor coming from inside the trunk.

Human remains found inside trunk of car near Tropicana and Valley View. (KLAS)

When officers opened the trunk they found a deceased male inside. An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the male had been there for some time due to the level of decomposition to the body.

The victim was identified as Amir Haggi by the Clark County coroner. He died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled as a homicide. Haggi was reported missing out of Arizona.