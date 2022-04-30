LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday. April 28.

38-year-old Jonathan Bolton was arrested in Jean, without incident, and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

According to police, Bolton was involved in a verbal altercation that led to a deadly shooting near West Charleston Boulevard and South Decatur Boulevard.

The name and cause of death of the victim have not yet been released.