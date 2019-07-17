Suspect arrested in deadly July 3 apartment complex shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Detectives have now identified 28-year-old Alvester Wilson as the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Soaring Gulls Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard, on July 3.

At approximately 3 p.m. on July 3, Las Vegas police received a report of gunfire heard in an apartment complex.

Arriving officers located an adult male lying in an apartment doorway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim

was transported to UMC Trauma where he died on July 6.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim answered the front door of the apartment and was shot shortly after. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified two persons of interest that may be involved in this crime.

Wilson, one of those suspects, was arrested on July 16 in the 9700 block of Fox Estate Street, near Silverado Ranch and Durango boulevards, by the Criminal Apprehension Team following a barricade.