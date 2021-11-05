Suspect accused of shooting, killing a man fails to appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside a southwest valley gas station refused to appear in court Friday.

Jesus Javier Uribe was taken into custody from a home near the crime scene the same day.

The gas station is open again after being closed for the investigation.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim, now identified as Curtis Abraham, was supposed to face a judge today but did not show.

Uribe is accused of randomly walking into a gas station early Thursday morning, robbing one person before shooting and killing another.

Gas station shooting suspect 22 Y/O Javier Jesus Uribe was supposed to be in court at 1:30, but he refused. He’ll be back in court Tuesday. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YO50SNMRdK — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 5, 2021

While people in the area were on edge knowing he was not behind bars, several hours later police got a tip he was in a nearby home and a barricade situation started.

Uribe was taken into custody without incident.

He was set to face a judge Friday, Nov. 5 for a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.

A friend of the victim, Curtis Abraham, showed up to the court to face the suspect.

“I think he is disgusting and vile and he needs to be put away forever. He took Curtis’ life and Curtis was loved by many people,” Marguerite Barthwaite, a friend of the victim said.

Neighbors tell 8NewsNow Reporter, Joe Moeller, they feel better knowing the suspect is behind bars, but still have so many questions.

Uribe is set to be in court Tuesday.