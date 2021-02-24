Survey shows people would give up sex, savings to be able to travel again?

A masked passenger is seen seated on a flight from San Francisco, California to Newark, New Jersey on October 27, 2020. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trivago poll shows just how desperate people are to be able to travel again.

People would give up their jobs, partner and even savings to be able to travel again! Our latest #survey reveals that when we #travel again, we will be traveling more, incorporating new hobbies and opting for new kinds of dream vacations. Read more: https://t.co/quqUmiJtRS — trivago (@trivago) February 17, 2021

The travel accommodation company surveyed 2,000 Americans and Britons in early January. Here were some of the findings:

38% of Americans said they would give up sex for a year if the could resume traveling.

25% of Americans said they would give up all of their savings to travel.

1 in 5 said they would give up their partner.

48% of Americans said they would give up their job.

Eight in 10 people who took the poll said travel is a part of a well-rounded life. The number one choice for a “dream vacation” was a chance to spend time with family and friends they have missed.